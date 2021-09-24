Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 86,129 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 86,129 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $323,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.41. 68,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,711. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $416.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.18.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

