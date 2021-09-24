Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,310 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for about 0.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $259,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $16.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.49. 402,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,522,455. The firm has a market cap of $176.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total transaction of $2,088,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at $371,891,863.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,000 shares of company stock worth $111,396,920. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

