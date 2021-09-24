Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,705,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,903 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,232 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,415,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,185,000 after acquiring an additional 530,252 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,477. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.