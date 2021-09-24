monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $302.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $302.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded down $9.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.62. 2,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,277. monday.com has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $425.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.67.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

