MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for 1.7% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of MongoDB worth $21,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,925,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 291,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.94.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $507.81. 13,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,866. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.29 and a fifty-two week high of $518.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $190,046.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,531,542.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,530 shares of company stock valued at $70,486,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.