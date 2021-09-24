Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €13.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IBE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.27 ($14.43).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

