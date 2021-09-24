Morgan Stanley Cuts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $113.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.40.

WYNN stock opened at $83.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

