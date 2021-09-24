Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $16.66.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
