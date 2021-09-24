Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.