MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €78.89 ($92.81).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of MorphoSys stock traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €42.24 ($49.69). 189,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €39.70 ($46.71) and a 52 week high of €115.35 ($135.71). The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.49.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

