Mothercare (LON:MTC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.43

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.43 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 17.96 ($0.23). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 17.60 ($0.23), with a volume of 690,962 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £99.24 million and a P/E ratio of -3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

