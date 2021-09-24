Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $33.79. 2,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,110. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 6,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $202,594.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $883,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Movado Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 65,102 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter worth $943,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Movado Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Movado Group by 120,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

