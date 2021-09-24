MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives €209.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €209.92 ($246.97).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ETR:MTX traded up €1.20 ($1.41) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €199.70 ($234.94). 152,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €129.95 ($152.88) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €199.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €204.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.86.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

