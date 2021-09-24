Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,576 shares during the period. Mueller Industries comprises approximately 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $36,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mueller Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after buying an additional 20,849 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth $818,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,634. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

