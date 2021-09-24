My DeFi Pet Price Tops $2.07 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00004849 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $14.24 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00071857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00106905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00147583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,820.94 or 1.00308454 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.73 or 0.06799677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.54 or 0.00774295 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

