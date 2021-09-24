N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.74 Million

Equities analysts expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) to post sales of $86.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for N-able’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.80 million and the lowest is $86.68 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that N-able will report full-year sales of $344.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $344.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $392.05 million, with estimates ranging from $389.10 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow N-able.

NABL has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NABL opened at $13.76 on Friday. N-able has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

