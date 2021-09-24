Namecoin Tops One Day Volume of $8,561.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $18.51 million and $8,561.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,999.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.53 or 0.01203565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.59 or 0.00531618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00319752 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00052952 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

