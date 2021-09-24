National Bank Financial Trims Saputo (TSE:SAP) Target Price to C$39.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saputo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.89.

SAP stock opened at C$32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.33. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$32.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

