NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will post $11.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.50 million and the highest is $11.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $48.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $50.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $50.60 million, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $53.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 80,981.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 262,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 6.9% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 6.7% in the first quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 258,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGMS stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,356. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. The company has a market cap of $854.98 million and a P/E ratio of 96.74.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.