NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.70

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.70 and last traded at $93.68, with a volume of 20133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

Get NetApp alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at about $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.