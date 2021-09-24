Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 29,856 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

