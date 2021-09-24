NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.59

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $15.44. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 26,930,042 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $67.21 million, a P/E ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%.

In other NeuroMetrix news, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $527,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at $249,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth $333,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 113.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

