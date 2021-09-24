NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $40,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $177.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $177.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

