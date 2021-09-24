NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $270,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $63.71 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Truist increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

