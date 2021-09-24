NexWave Capital Partners LLC Takes $818,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period.

Shares of XME traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,884. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

