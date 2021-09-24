NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at CIBC

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of NFI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $19.40 on Monday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.6628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

