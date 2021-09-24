NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Makes New Investment in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. SVF Investment Corp. 3 makes up 0.7% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter valued at $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. 776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,332. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

