NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock Position Boosted by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,466 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern accounts for approximately 1.3% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.42% of NorthWestern worth $44,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,269,000 after acquiring an additional 561,388 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 33.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 421,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 331,675 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $8,166,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

NASDAQ:NWE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,884. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

