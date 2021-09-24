Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Holdings Lifted by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 103.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217,926 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 5.21% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OVLY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 64,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 31.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 120.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lynn Dickerson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 5,930 shares of company stock worth $102,957 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OVLY traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,410. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $145.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

