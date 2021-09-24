Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 209.28% from the company’s previous close.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. 3,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,171. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $817.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

