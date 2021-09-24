ODIN PROTOCOL Price Down 32.1% Over Last 7 Days (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $8,809.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0872 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00073210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00108376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00147757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,862.51 or 1.00127012 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.63 or 0.06787556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.44 or 0.00778925 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

