ODUWA (OWC) Reaches One Day Volume of $7,981.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $7,981.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00098570 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,677.22 or 1.00027750 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00054557 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001883 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.