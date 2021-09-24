Omni Trading Down 18% Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $2.83 or 0.00006732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $6,956.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.55 or 0.00353442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000732 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000559 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,268 coins and its circulating supply is 562,952 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.