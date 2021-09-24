Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.50 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.47 million.Ooma also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OOMA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.30.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. 143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,601. The stock has a market cap of $460.84 million, a P/E ratio of -177.64 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ooma were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.