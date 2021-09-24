Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky Acquires 5,440 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky bought 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,491.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,140.80.

TSE OSK traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.48. 936,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,823. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.46 and a 12-month high of C$4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of C$873.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.08.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.