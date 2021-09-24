Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading Down 5%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.57 and last traded at $31.57. Approximately 17,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,124,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $442,360.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 553,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after buying an additional 78,782 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 66,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Owens & Minor by 13.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,481 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.