Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.07 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

Shares of OXM stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

