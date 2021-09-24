Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) Trading Up 0.5%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.77. 241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Lincoln National Corp owned 4.79% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

