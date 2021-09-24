PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $655.00

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 655 ($8.56) and last traded at GBX 650.50 ($8.50), with a volume of 355090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 651 ($8.51).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAGE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 621 ($8.11).

Get PageGroup alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 619.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 577.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.41 ($0.41) per share. This is a positive change from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.14%.

PageGroup Company Profile (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.