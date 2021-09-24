PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $64.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 408,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,215. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. On average, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $1,842,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2,495.3% in the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 100,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 96,293 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.