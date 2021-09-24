PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $64.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.
Several analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
PAGS traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 408,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,215. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $1,842,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2,495.3% in the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 100,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 96,293 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
