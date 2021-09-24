Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,473 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 6.8% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $17,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,226,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,893,332.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,902,769 shares of company stock worth $140,111,655. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

PLTR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.41. 1,085,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,724,238. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.