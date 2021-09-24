Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $30.14 Million Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $30,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.43.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.95. 18,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.71. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

