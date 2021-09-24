Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 72,378 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,378 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.39% of Barnes Group worth $35,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in B. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at $3,425,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 61.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE:B traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.63. 1,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.99 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

