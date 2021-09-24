Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 96,573 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,573 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.18% of BioLife Solutions worth $21,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 29,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 57.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 126,840 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth about $13,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $469,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,943 shares of company stock worth $10,418,396. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

BLFS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.35. 3,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,945. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

