Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 3,596 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.42% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $27,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 60.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

NYSE PB traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $68.13. 4,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

