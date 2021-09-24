Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.40

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 2564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PASG shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

The stock has a market cap of $557.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 12.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 108.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 15.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

