Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $149.44

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 149.44 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 94.50 ($1.23). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.25), with a volume of 728,994 shares trading hands.

PCTN has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated an "add" rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 149.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £525.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

