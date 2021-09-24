PIN (PIN) Price Reaches $0.0484 on Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00072679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00108689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00148781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,062.37 or 1.00283184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.04 or 0.06823449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.55 or 0.00779108 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.