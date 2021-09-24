Pinkcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,246.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.57 million and $2,246.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00390204 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002273 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.97 or 0.00970017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,268,849 coins and its circulating supply is 431,008,413 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

