Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $72.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

