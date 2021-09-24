Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) is Thomas White International Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil comprises approximately 2.2% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Pjsc Lukoil were worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUKOY. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 432,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 43.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $237,574,000 after purchasing an additional 773,636 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 8.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pjsc Lukoil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Renaissance Capital lowered Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Pjsc Lukoil stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,622. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.23. Pjsc Lukoil has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $94.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter.

Pjsc Lukoil Profile

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUKOY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY).

Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.